Analysts Set Signet Jewelers Limited (LON:SIG) Price Target at GBX 242.50

Signet Jewelers Limited (LON:SIG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 242.50 ($2.98).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from GBX 343 ($4.22) to GBX 235 ($2.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from GBX 332 ($4.09) to GBX 250 ($3.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

SIG stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 229 ($2.82). The stock had a trading volume of 880,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 236.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 243.72. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 129.40 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 757.71 ($9.32).

