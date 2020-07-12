Analysts Set SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT at $83.12

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.12.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,077.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 908,546 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SAGE traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.92. 545,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,812. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.71. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $0.73. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 7,406.75%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.37) EPS. SAGE Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post -9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.