Analysts Set Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) PT at C$4.77

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POU. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$7.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded up C$0.08 on Thursday, hitting C$1.70. 609,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,731. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.81 and a 52 week high of C$8.15. The company has a market cap of $206.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.91.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C($0.68). The firm had revenue of C$172.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

