Analysts Set Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) PT at $4.38

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.38.

Several brokerages have commented on NAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 98,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter valued at $6,033,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nordic American Tanker stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,885,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.30 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. Nordic American Tanker has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.33 million. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.18%. This is an increase from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

