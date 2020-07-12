Analysts Set Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price at $125.67

Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $158.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.09. 279,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,581. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 6.79. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.21. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $87.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $129,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.