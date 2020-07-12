Analysts Set Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Price Target at $30.11

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.11.

HTA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

NYSE HTA opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.57 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Milligan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,535. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

