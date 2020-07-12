Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) PT at C$12.16

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.16.

FM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$11.00 to C$14.10 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$12.20 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

TSE:FM traded up C$0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$13.45. 4,601,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,061. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.80. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$14.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.59.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. On average, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.