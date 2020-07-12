Analysts Set Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) PT at $86.78

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Carter’s from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carter’s from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Carter’s from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lowered their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Carter’s from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of CRI traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.50. The stock had a trading volume of 494,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,638. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $112.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.29.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.11). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

