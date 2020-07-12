Analysts Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) Price Target at GBX 382.80

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 382.40 ($4.71).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 477 ($5.87) price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Aviva from GBX 490 ($6.03) to GBX 350 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 355 ($4.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

AV stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 282.80 ($3.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,469,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,000. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 439.40 ($5.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 270.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 314.69.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £6,081.92 ($7,484.52).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

