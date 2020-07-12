Analysts Set AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) PT at $45.69

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.87. 2,782,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AFLAC will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

