Analysts Set Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT at $31.67

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.42. 757,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,791. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $782.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $3,198,432.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,717 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 311,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 87,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 653,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

