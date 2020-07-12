Analysts Expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Wipro’s earnings. Wipro reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Wipro by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 987,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 228,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,183,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 43,760 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Wipro by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 31,262 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.36. 538,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,098. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. Wipro has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

