Analysts Expect Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.24). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Kezar Life Sciences stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. 296,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.69 and a quick ratio of 18.69. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $192.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 784,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,574.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equal Talent Investments Ltd purchased 1,454,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,997.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 520.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,026,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 97.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 889,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 176.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 874,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 87.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 199,716 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 226.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 293,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.