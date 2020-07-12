Analysts Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.18. Consolidated Water reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 12.24%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $788,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 101.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 136,166 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 339.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 114,009 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 65,786 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWCO stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 140,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.24. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

