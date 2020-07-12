Analysts Expect 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 51job will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 51job.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.73 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JOBS. Citigroup upgraded shares of 51job to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of JOBS traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.45. 105,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,725. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.21. 51job has a 1 year low of $53.94 and a 1 year high of $92.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in 51job in the first quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in 51job by 4,541.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in 51job in the first quarter worth $82,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in 51job in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in 51job in the first quarter worth $107,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

