Analysts Anticipate Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Dropbox reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $142,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 731,200 shares of company stock worth $14,694,572. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Dropbox by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 514,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 167,285 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Dropbox by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

