Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 247,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.36.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $124.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.80.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

