Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) – Beacon Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Anaconda Mining in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Anaconda Mining’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Anaconda Mining alerts:

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$10.54 million during the quarter.

Shares of ANX stock opened at C$0.40 on Friday. Anaconda Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 million and a PE ratio of 100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.