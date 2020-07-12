ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.29

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.29 and traded as low as $4.38. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ANA HOLDINGS IN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get ANA HOLDINGS IN/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.26.

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter.

About ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for ANA HOLDINGS IN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA HOLDINGS IN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.