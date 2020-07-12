American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Stake Reduced by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian cut its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 12,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in American Water Works by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $133.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.73. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.