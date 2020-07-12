Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.82.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 102,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,626,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,685,190. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

