Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $32.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra raised Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amc Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 1,992.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amc Networks stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amc Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). Amc Networks had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 71.92%. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amc Networks will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.