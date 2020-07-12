Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3,100.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,711.74.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,200.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,215.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,636.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,187.98. The company has a market cap of $1,587.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.