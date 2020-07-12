Altisource Portfolio Solutions Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 3,016 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,042% compared to the typical daily volume of 264 call options.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 242.64% and a negative net margin of 52.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 131,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $1,121,580.45. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 31.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 14.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.