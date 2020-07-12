Altagas (TSE:ALA) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Altagas (TSE:ALA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$21.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CSFB set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Altagas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Altagas from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Altagas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.91.

Get Altagas alerts:

Shares of ALA opened at C$15.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47. Altagas has a twelve month low of C$8.71 and a twelve month high of C$22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.15.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.95 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Altagas will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.