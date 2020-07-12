Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $1,531.09 and last traded at $1,531.08, with a volume of 92766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,518.66.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,543.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,173,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,434.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,359.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1,050.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

