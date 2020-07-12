Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.14 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.60. 933,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,440. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $11.87.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,376.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after buying an additional 277,072 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 35,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

