Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.40

Shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $4.59. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 574,400 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,352,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 258,134 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000.

About Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

