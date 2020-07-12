Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.40

Shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $4.59. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 574,400 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.
About Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
