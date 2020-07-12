All Sports Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. All Sports has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $20.33, $10.39 and $50.98.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.78 or 0.05026624 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002776 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002573 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054164 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033447 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

