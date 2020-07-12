Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 137.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of ALIM opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.27. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

