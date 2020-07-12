Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALFA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.80) price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alfa Financial Software from GBX 117 ($1.44) to GBX 69 ($0.85) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

ALFA stock opened at GBX 63.10 ($0.78) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.60 million and a PE ratio of 18.56. Alfa Financial Software has a 52 week low of GBX 51.90 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 123 ($1.51). The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.11.

In related news, insider Steve Breach bought 37,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.46 ($36,917.87). Also, insider Duncan Magrath bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £79,000 ($97,218.80).

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

