Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$21.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alaris Royalty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.19.

Shares of TSE AD opened at C$11.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20. Alaris Royalty has a 52 week low of C$5.83 and a 52 week high of C$23.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$33.97 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Alaris Royalty will post 1.6599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -339.51%.

About Alaris Royalty

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

