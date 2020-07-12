Aladdin (ADN) Hits Market Cap of $5.69 Million

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. Aladdin has a total market cap of $5.69 million and $686.00 worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aladdin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Aladdin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BITKER, CoinBene, TOPBTC and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,236.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.14 or 0.02578402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.68 or 0.02540964 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00479481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00740299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00069543 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00620721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014992 BTC.

Aladdin Token Profile

ADN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin's total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,463,392,872 tokens.

The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial . The official website for Aladdin is adncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitForex, BITKER and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

