Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

AKRO traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.67. 598,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,629. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $41.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.85.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 108,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,722,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $155,719.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 60.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1,410.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 61.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

