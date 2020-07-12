AidCoin (AID) Tops One Day Volume of $130.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. One AidCoin token can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Upbit, Bancor Network and Bittrex. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a total market cap of $347,010.03 and $130.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.17 or 0.01994057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00198214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00072646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00114985 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 45,798,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,798,666 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

