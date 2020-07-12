AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Sells C$116,655.00 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 23,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$116,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 845,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,227,135.

AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AGF Management alerts:

On Wednesday, April 22nd, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 64,200 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.87 per share, with a total value of C$248,755.74.

On Monday, April 20th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 67,444 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.73 per share, with a total value of C$251,262.62.

On Friday, April 17th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 67,100 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.74 per share, with a total value of C$251,007.68.

On Wednesday, April 15th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 63,500 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.52 per share, with a total value of C$223,367.60.

On Monday, April 13th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 66,800 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$244,401.16.

AGF.B traded down C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$4.90. The company had a trading volume of 163,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,980. AGF Management Limited has a 1 year low of C$2.50 and a 1 year high of C$7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.35 million and a PE ratio of 7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGF.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$3.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.