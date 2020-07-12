AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.
AGCO has raised its dividend by an average of 1,475.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGCO to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.
AGCO stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average of $59.06. AGCO has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.14.
In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $124,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.21.
About AGCO
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.
