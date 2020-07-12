AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

AGCO has raised its dividend by an average of 1,475.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGCO to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average of $59.06. AGCO has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.14.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $124,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.