AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Receives $3.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

AEG has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AEGON in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised AEGON from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in AEGON by 317.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in AEGON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in AEGON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in AEGON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of AEGON during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,470. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. AEGON has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

