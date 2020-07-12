Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $597,000 Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $132.38 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $64.83 and a 52 week high of $166.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.38.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

