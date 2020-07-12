Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

AEIS stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.06. The stock had a trading volume of 217,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,312. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $356,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $367,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 23,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 30,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

