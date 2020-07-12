Acute Angle Cloud Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.66 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, CoinTiger, LBank and HADAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,228.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.20 or 0.02581169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.65 or 0.02542755 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00478888 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00754290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00069634 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00653958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015003 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, CoinTiger, OKEx, BiteBTC and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.