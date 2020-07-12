Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

AXDX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 184,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,739. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 845.43% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. Analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, insider Romney Humphries sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $55,211.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 748,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,278. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.