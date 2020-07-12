Abcam (LON:ABC) PT Raised to GBX 1,400 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,188 ($14.62) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($16.00) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,290 ($15.87) to GBX 1,260 ($15.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,330 ($16.37) to GBX 1,450 ($17.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,346 ($16.56).

Shares of ABC stock opened at GBX 1,332 ($16.39) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 63.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,387.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,299.68. Abcam has a 52 week low of GBX 943 ($11.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,584 ($19.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00.

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

