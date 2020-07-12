Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives $100.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.13.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,923,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average is $87.26. The firm has a market cap of $164.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

