Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the healthcare product maker on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Abbott Laboratories has raised its dividend payment by an average of 93.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Abbott Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 49.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

NYSE ABT opened at $93.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.26. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,445,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

