ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Receives CHF 18.90 Average PT from Brokerages

ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 18.90.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC set a CHF 18 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a CHF 22 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 14.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 17.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 21 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.