Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,692.65

Ab Dynamics PLC (LON:ABDP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,692.65 and traded as high as $1,761.20. Ab Dynamics shares last traded at $1,740.00, with a volume of 74,080 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABDP shares. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ab Dynamics from GBX 2,700 ($33.23) to GBX 2,100 ($25.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ab Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Ab Dynamics from GBX 1,600 ($19.69) to GBX 2,250 ($27.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,692.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,748.84. The stock has a market cap of $392.63 million and a P/E ratio of 61.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other news, insider Mat Hubbard sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,690 ($20.80), for a total value of £179,140 ($220,452.87).

Ab Dynamics Company Profile (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures test equipment for vehicle suspension, steering, noise, and vibration in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides a range of services, which include analysis, design, prototype manufacture, testing, and development.

