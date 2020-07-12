6 Meridian Has $202,000 Stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 9.3% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP opened at $117.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.82. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.91 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

In related news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $58,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EGP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.25.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

