51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered 51job from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded 51job to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 51job currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.21. 51job has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.73 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, research analysts predict that 51job will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 10.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,969,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,690,000 after purchasing an additional 385,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 51job in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,738,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,846,000 after acquiring an additional 170,150 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of 51job by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,708,000 after acquiring an additional 132,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 32.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 435,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 107,525 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

