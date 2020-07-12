500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.70

500.com Ltd (NYSE:WBAI)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and traded as high as $4.27. 500.com shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 71,700 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.
500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 1,781.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.51%.
500.com Company Profile (NYSE:WBAI)
500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.
